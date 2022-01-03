Southeast Asia roundup: Indonesia to build green industrial park

Indonesia is building a green industrial park, while Vietnam is seeing hot demand for Apple products.

Indonesia building green industrial park

According to ASEAN Briefing, Indonesia is spending an estimated US$13 billion building a solar- and hydro-powered industrial park with investment from China and the UAE. The industrial park is expected to attract manufacturers of lithium battery, semiconductor, solar panel, green aluminum and others.

Samsung and Viettel test run 5G in central Vietnam

According to Telecoms, Samsung and Viettel are testing 5G commercial networks in the largest city in central Vietnam. Viettel, a local telecom operator, has introduced 5G in 11 provinces or cities.

Ford invests big in Thailand

According to Nikkei Asia, Ford is investing US$900 million in upgrading its factories in Thailand, marking the largest investment project in the country from the American carmaker. The American carmaker produces about 270,000 vehicles in Thailand every year, 60% of which are exported to Asia-Pacific markets.

TopZone to open 10 more stores

According to Ictnews, distributing only Apple products in Vietnam, four TopZone stores generated a total of VDN110 billion (US$4.8 million) in revenue after opening in October 2021. Parent company The Gioi Di Dong said it will open 10 more TopZone stores in Vietnam.