Southeast Asia roundup: Thaco to sell KIA EVs in Vietnam

Southeast Asia is seeing more and more EV supply, while Samsung regained top position in the SEA smartphone market in third-quarter 2021.

Samsung regains top position in key ASEAN countries in 3Q21

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung's smartphone shipments in key Southeast Asia countries including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, declined 11% on-year in the third quarter but the South Korean brand's market share in these countries regained the top position with 23%, followed by Oppo with 19%.

Great Wall Motor's new EV causing a stir in Thailand

According to Nikkei Asia, Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor launched an all-electric vehicle Ora Good Cat at competitive pricing in Thailand thanks to the zero-tariffs imposed by the ASEAN-China trade agreement and received about 4,300 online orders within 24 hours after launch. The deal is so attractive that could cause pressure on Japanese rival carmakers who have long dominated the Thailand market.

Thaco might start distributing KIA EVs in Vietnam

According to ictnews, Vietnamese local carmaker Thaco has announced that it will be selling KIA's EVs in Vietnam, making Thaco possibly the third carmakers that offer EVs in the country, after Porsche and Vinfast. By the end of 2020, Vietnam saw over 1,000 EVs registrations, 99% of which were hybrid EVs.

Vietnam aims to increase cashless payments by 2025 to 50%

According to Youth, State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) deputy governor Pham Tien Dung confirmed that the government has issued three pilot permits to Viettel, VNPT, and Mobifone to launch mobile payment services. The permits expire in 2023. Vietnam is aiming to bring the percentage of cashless transactions to 50% of all e-commerce transactions by 2025 and is investing in upgrading infrastructures.