Southeast Asia roundup: Tech giants eager to keep handset production lines running during holiday

Tech giants such as Apple and Samsung have been keen to keep their handset production lines om Vietnam running during the Christma period, offering incentives such as higher wages to workers willing to stay at assembly lines.

Vietnamese workers kept at plants to make handsets for Christmas

Samsung, Apple and othe tech firm that run major production plants have been eager to keep their factories open during the pandemic. Workers who stayed at plants during the holiday period were given higher wages or early vaccination, according to AsiaNews.

China shipping rates to SE Asia surge tenfold

Shipping rates from China to Asian countries have skyrocketed ahead of Lunar New Year, with cost of shipping a 20-foot container from Shenzhen to Southeast Asia soaring from the pre-pandemic rates of about US$100-200 to US$1,000-2,000, according to The Star.

Bukalapak shifts spending of IPO funds

Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak has announced a change in spending plan for its IPO funds to facilitate diversification and debt-funded growth. Bukalapak raised about US$1.5 billion in the IPO, the biggest ever at the local bourse, according to Jakarta Post.