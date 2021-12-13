Southeast Asia roundup: Metaverse opportunities rise

Southeast Asia is seeing a rise in business opportunities related to metaverse, while Singapore is in fourth place globally in terms readiness for autonomus driving services.

At least 20 workers at ST Malaysia die from COVID this year

According to Bloomberg, at least 20 workers at a STMicroelectronics facility in Muar, Malaysia died from COVID-19 this year. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID death rate at the ST plant is higher than that across Malaysia.

ASEAN also sees metaverse rise

According to Tech Wire Asia, metaverse opporuntities are rising in Southeast Asia. Axie Infinity in Vietnam reached US$8 billion in market capitalization. SHR Ring in Thailand welcomes applications of virtual identity or NFTs. BuzzAR acquired The Cooking Game VR from Facebook Oculus. MetaDhana from the Philippines also develop metaverse games.

Singapore 4th in terms of autonomous mobility readiness

According to Mashable SEA, a study by Roland Berger showed that Singapore is the fourth-most ready country to provide self-driving mobility services. The study uses Automotive Disruption Radar tracker for the rankings. The top-3 countries are the Netherlands, China, and Sweden.