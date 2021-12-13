中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    19:22
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Southeast Asia roundup: Metaverse opportunities rise

    Alex Chen, Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Metaverse. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Southeast Asia is seeing a rise in business opportunities related to metaverse, while Singapore is in fourth place globally in terms readiness for autonomus driving services.

    At least 20 workers at ST Malaysia die from COVID this year

    According to Bloomberg, at least 20 workers at a STMicroelectronics facility in Muar, Malaysia died from COVID-19 this year. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID death rate at the ST plant is higher than that across Malaysia.

    ASEAN also sees metaverse rise

    According to Tech Wire Asia, metaverse opporuntities are rising in Southeast Asia. Axie Infinity in Vietnam reached US$8 billion in market capitalization. SHR Ring in Thailand welcomes applications of virtual identity or NFTs. BuzzAR acquired The Cooking Game VR from Facebook Oculus. MetaDhana from the Philippines also develop metaverse games.

    Singapore 4th in terms of autonomous mobility readiness

    According to Mashable SEA, a study by Roland Berger showed that Singapore is the fourth-most ready country to provide self-driving mobility services. The study uses Automotive Disruption Radar tracker for the rankings. The top-3 countries are the Netherlands, China, and Sweden.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    Asia Indonesia Malaysia metaverse Philippines Singapore Southeast Asia roundup Thailand Vietnam
    Related stories
    Dec 6
    Southeast Asia roundup: Grab goes public in US
    Nov 29
    Southeast Asia roundup: Honda Thailand to make EVs locally
    Nov 22
    Southeast Asia roundup: Amkor plans to invest US$1.6 bn in Vietnam
    Nov 15
    Southeast Asia roundup: Samsung restarts production in Ho Chi Minh City
    Nov 8
    Southeast Asia roundup: Gojek and Gogoro to test battery-swapping e-scooters
    Nov 1
    Southeast Asia roundup: Indonesia wants to impose more bans on exporting raw resources
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    Southeast Asia roundup
    Asia
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 13, 14:53
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    Thursday 9 December 2021
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021