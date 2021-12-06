中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:34
    mostly clear
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 35min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 35min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 35min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Southeast Asia roundup: Grab goes public in US

    Alex Chen and Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Cryptocurrency. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Thailand's Bitkub Online is exploring neighboring markets while Singapore's Grab went public in the US stock market as the biggest SPAC deal ever.

    Thailand's computer prices rising

    According to Bangkok Post, computer prices are still on the rise thanks to robust demand and supply shortages. IT vendors said the average price of computers has risen by at least 10%.

    Vietnam smartphone shipments down by 28% Y/Y

    According to Counterpoint Research, Vietnam's smartphone shipments dropped by 28% on year in the third quarter with Samsung winning 49% market share. Vietnam experienced surging COVID-19 cases and strict lockdown in the said quarter. Oppo, Xiaomi and were in second to fourth place respectively.

    Thai crypto exchange Bitkub eyes Malaysia, Philippines and Laos

    According to Bloomberg, Bitkub Online is looking to enter Malaysia, the Philippines, and Laos next year. The Thailand-based crypto-trading startup's valuation reached US$1 billion within four year with revenue growing 1,000% annually.

    Grab goes public in US

    According to Nikkei Asia, Singapore-based superapp Grab went public in the US last week through SPAC with Altimeter Growth. Company valuation reached US$40 billion, making it the biggest SPAC deal in history. Grab is the second tech startup from ASEAN to be listed in the US stock market.

    Categories
    IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices PC, CE
    Tags
    Asia Singapore Southeast Asia roundup startup Thailand US Vietnam
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Innovations
    Southeast Asia roundup
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 7, 09:22
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021