Southeast Asia roundup: Grab goes public in US

Thailand's Bitkub Online is exploring neighboring markets while Singapore's Grab went public in the US stock market as the biggest SPAC deal ever.

Thailand's computer prices rising

According to Bangkok Post, computer prices are still on the rise thanks to robust demand and supply shortages. IT vendors said the average price of computers has risen by at least 10%.

Vietnam smartphone shipments down by 28% Y/Y

According to Counterpoint Research, Vietnam's smartphone shipments dropped by 28% on year in the third quarter with Samsung winning 49% market share. Vietnam experienced surging COVID-19 cases and strict lockdown in the said quarter. Oppo, Xiaomi and were in second to fourth place respectively.

Thai crypto exchange Bitkub eyes Malaysia, Philippines and Laos

According to Bloomberg, Bitkub Online is looking to enter Malaysia, the Philippines, and Laos next year. The Thailand-based crypto-trading startup's valuation reached US$1 billion within four year with revenue growing 1,000% annually.

Grab goes public in US

According to Nikkei Asia, Singapore-based superapp Grab went public in the US last week through SPAC with Altimeter Growth. Company valuation reached US$40 billion, making it the biggest SPAC deal in history. Grab is the second tech startup from ASEAN to be listed in the US stock market.