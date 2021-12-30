Major battery suppliers may face challenges from multiple new competitors

Chinese carmakers are reportedly to approach electric vehicle (EV) battery startups to lower the risk of battery shortage. It is said that the automakers will soon shift orders to their new partners.

One article about CATL has been circulating on the internet in China recently. The report revealed the threats that battery behemoth Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL) will be facing, including BYD's partnership with Tesla and NIO becoming official.

According to the report, CATL has grown forcefully due to the battery shortage. The company is reportedly setting strict payment requirements and hindering raw material suppliers from serving its competitors, which shows it is sensitive about order shifts. The report also said CATL shied away from fire incidents in batteries. GAC Group has stopped giving orders to CATL.

EV market would grow rapidly with the carbon tax and governments promoting alternative-energy-powered vehicles. However, the supply increase of lithium-ion batteries falls far behind the demand growth.

China's enterprises, including iconic CATL and BYD, hold more than 90% of the market share in the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) supply chain. The lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) supply chain is dominated by Panasonic, LGES, SK On, Samsung SDI, and CATL.

Global vehicle manufacturers have been alerted by battery price and related agreements, with Europe and US-based carmakers actively establishing their own battery supply chains. Their counterparts in China are also aggressively looking for new partners because they are more likely to deal with battery fire incidents alone.

Tier 2 battery makers and startups do not have a hard time gathering funding thanks to the booming global EV market. With support from car manufacturers, they do not meet obstacles such as deficits and lack of orders like their predecessors did. Besides, the gap between new companies and their predecessors is getting smaller because of well-developed techniques.

The loosened requirement for funding and technique has resulted in more and more battery makers joining the market. It could potentially change the seller's market and challenge tier 1 suppliers.

While China's automakers are collaborating with startup battery manufacturers, it will not impact the top makers' businesses in the short term. With the lithium-ion battery shortage continuing in 2022, carmakers are less likely to transfer orders within a short time. But they are expected to order from several suppliers at the same time, especially in 2023, to lower the risk of batteries becoming out of stock.