中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 30, 2021
    16:18
    cloudy
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Solomon uses AI 3D vision to control robotic arms
    8min ago
    Ride-sharing startup RushOwl secures SG$650,000 seed funding
    11min ago
    US additive manufacturing startup Arris Composite closes C round funding
    21min ago
    VinFast delivers first batch of EVs to Vietnam
    30min ago
    India breaks PV installation record in 2021
    42min ago
    SSangyong Motor partners with BYD for EV batteries
    44min ago
    SK On puts IPO on hold till at least 2023
    58min ago
    LG develops biometric recognition technology for keyless car ignition
    1h 2min ago
    Global semiconductor industry forecasts for 2022
    1h 14min ago
    Cheng Mei Materials Technology to develop separators of car-use battery cells
    1h 18min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new DRAM plant in 1H22
    1h 22min ago
    Micron warns of Xi'an lockdown impact on chip manufacturing
    1h 24min ago
    Intel sells SSD biz and Dalian facility to SK Hynix; Solidigm introduced
    1h 26min ago
    WT Microelectronics to gain from rising SiC penetration in EV, industrial apps
    1h 27min ago
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 30min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Major battery suppliers may face challenges from multiple new competitors

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Peng Chen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Chinese carmakers are reportedly to approach electric vehicle (EV) battery startups to lower the risk of battery shortage. It is said that the automakers will soon shift orders to their new partners.

    One article about CATL has been circulating on the internet in China recently. The report revealed the threats that battery behemoth Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL) will be facing, including BYD's partnership with Tesla and NIO becoming official.

    According to the report, CATL has grown forcefully due to the battery shortage. The company is reportedly setting strict payment requirements and hindering raw material suppliers from serving its competitors, which shows it is sensitive about order shifts. The report also said CATL shied away from fire incidents in batteries. GAC Group has stopped giving orders to CATL.

    EV market would grow rapidly with the carbon tax and governments promoting alternative-energy-powered vehicles. However, the supply increase of lithium-ion batteries falls far behind the demand growth.

    China's enterprises, including iconic CATL and BYD, hold more than 90% of the market share in the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) supply chain. The lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) supply chain is dominated by Panasonic, LGES, SK On, Samsung SDI, and CATL.

    Global vehicle manufacturers have been alerted by battery price and related agreements, with Europe and US-based carmakers actively establishing their own battery supply chains. Their counterparts in China are also aggressively looking for new partners because they are more likely to deal with battery fire incidents alone.

    Tier 2 battery makers and startups do not have a hard time gathering funding thanks to the booming global EV market. With support from car manufacturers, they do not meet obstacles such as deficits and lack of orders like their predecessors did. Besides, the gap between new companies and their predecessors is getting smaller because of well-developed techniques.

    The loosened requirement for funding and technique has resulted in more and more battery makers joining the market. It could potentially change the seller's market and challenge tier 1 suppliers.

    While China's automakers are collaborating with startup battery manufacturers, it will not impact the top makers' businesses in the short term. With the lithium-ion battery shortage continuing in 2022, carmakers are less likely to transfer orders within a short time. But they are expected to order from several suppliers at the same time, especially in 2023, to lower the risk of batteries becoming out of stock.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    battery BYD CATL China EV battery Tesla
    Related stories
    Dec 14
    China expected to contribute 99% global LFP battery supply in 2022
    Dec 2
    LFP accounts for increasingly higher portion of China battery production
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021