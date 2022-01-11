中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    EV lithium battery shortage expected to be worse than chip shortage in 2022

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    While the automotive chip shortage finally started easing at the end of 2021, some automakers believe that the lithium battery shortage will be worse than the chip shortage in 2022.

    According to supply chain sources, the current total supply cannot meet the foreseeable demand. It is common to see new contracts that "bundle" supplies, even if it means spending more to stock inventories.

    The chip shortage in the auto industry was the most severe in the first through third quarters of 2021 and did not improve until the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the sources. It is still too early to tell if the chip supply in 2022 will improve.

    Based on the movement of automotive semiconductor independent device manufacturers (IDM), key chip supply is still uncertain. For example, for monthly delivery times, even if this month is fulfilled, it is still hard to predict the following month's supply, which was what happened in 2021. Additionally, since there is still a shortage of chips, it is likely that deliveries in 2022 will not change. As a result, the supply chain remains cautious about chip control.

    Semiconductor companies pointed out that the demand for chips in 2022 by automakers and tier-1 companies is still greater than the supply. One contributing factor is that demand for cars has risen in some regions as a result of consumers wanting a "safe space" during the pandemic.

    Auto supply chain sources said some automakers are requiring key component manufacturers to show proof of chip delivery from semiconductor companies when placing orders in 2022. This move shows that every link in the supply chain is being even more cautious than before about chip control.

    In addition, electric vehicles (EV) demand is expected to continue growing, thanks to subsidies and carbon taxes. DIGITIMES Research analyst Jessie Lin pointed out that global EV sales reached 6.32 million vehicles in 2021, for an on-year growth of 101%.

    EVs are growing rapidly with government policies, putting more attention on lithium battery supply. Supply chain sources added that expanding the production of batteries and chips takes a long time, and there are certain technical thresholds. As a result, growing demand outpaces supply.

    A car cannot be completely assembled even if one piece is missing. The uneven supply problem has been a key point in delaying progress for automakers.

    After the government of China relaxed its policies on lithium batteries, tier-2 and tier-3 factories have rushed to expand production. The market price of lithium batteries has changed from a strategy of the companies themselves absorbing rising material costs to being fully passed downstream.

    CHT
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
