中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    23:49
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 13min ago
    Polarizer maker CMMT steps up product diversification
    2h 44min ago
    More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona
    2h 53min ago
    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China
    3h 5min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new plant in 1H22
    3h 18min ago
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    3h 19min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Taiwan testing and analysis companies stand out in 3D chiplet, third-gen semiconductors

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain will bring the biggest benefits to homogeneous/heterogeneous packaging, system-level testing (SLT), as well as advanced technology for materials analysis (MA), reliability analysis (RA) and fault analysis (FA). Heterogeneous integration will play an important role in driving advanced packaging and testing technology.

    Emerging compound semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) will complement silicon-based (Si-based) components, ushering in a wider range of applications. How to advance heterogeneous integration of Si-based logic ICs, memory, and third-generation semiconductors and silicon photonics will become the main focus of semiconductor technology R&D in 2022.

    3D wafer stacking and chiplets will be the focus for 5G, AI and HPC chip development in the coming years. In addition to the technological advancements of wafer foundry leader TSMC and packaging and testing foundry leader ASE Group, high-end and highly-customized testing interface companies will also advance. Taiwan-based companies such as Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT), WinWay Technology, Keystone Microtech and MPI will continue to play a supporting role in the advanced testing sector.

    CHPT recently launched a 3D IC probe card solution to meet customer demands for 3D IC testing at SEMICON Taiwan 2021 Advanced Testing Forum. Through electrical, mechanical and thermal stress simulation integration, as well as "all in-house" MEMS probe card mass production capabilities, they should be able to quickly fulfill heterogeneous integration 3D IC multi-bump, high-current, high-speed and high-temperature testing requirements.

    After years of research, CHPT has built a foundation for probe card mixed needle technology for microbump probe cards and multi-signal testing. They also have an opportunity to satisfy the 3D IC testing demand.

    In regard to testing and analysis firms such as Material Science Service (MSScorps), Materials Analysis Technology (MA Tek), and Integrated Service Technology (IST), innovative R&D is driving MA, RA and FA for everything from 2D process miniaturization, 3D heterogeneous integration, and compound semiconductor development.

    The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated countries' active investment in 5G, electric vehicles (EV) and consumer technology products and market demands for high frequency, high-speed computing, and high-speed charging. They are also driving SiC and GaN materials applications.

    Heterogeneous integration is not only the integration of Si-based components. There will be more advanced packaging requirements combined with compound semiconductor materials in the future, which will raise the threshold and difficulty for R&D and mass production. This has become key for lab companies to provide solutions addressing customer pain points.

    For Taiwan-based companies in the technology sector, welcoming global customers and assisting in the advanced technology race will be important growth drivers in 2022.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    3D analysis Chunghwa Precision Test Technology commentary probe card Taiwan testing
    Related stories
    Dec 22
    High-end test interfaces badly needed for Wi-Fi 6E/7 chipsets
    Dec 22
    High-end IC testing demand to stay robust in 2022
    Nov 26
    IC test interface vendors poised to embrace booming demand for HPC chips
    Nov 4
    CHPT posts revenue gains for October, optimistic about 4Q21, 2022
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Opinions
    Opinions
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021