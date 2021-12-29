Taiwan testing and analysis companies stand out in 3D chiplet, third-gen semiconductors

Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain will bring the biggest benefits to homogeneous/heterogeneous packaging, system-level testing (SLT), as well as advanced technology for materials analysis (MA), reliability analysis (RA) and fault analysis (FA). Heterogeneous integration will play an important role in driving advanced packaging and testing technology.

Emerging compound semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) will complement silicon-based (Si-based) components, ushering in a wider range of applications. How to advance heterogeneous integration of Si-based logic ICs, memory, and third-generation semiconductors and silicon photonics will become the main focus of semiconductor technology R&D in 2022.

3D wafer stacking and chiplets will be the focus for 5G, AI and HPC chip development in the coming years. In addition to the technological advancements of wafer foundry leader TSMC and packaging and testing foundry leader ASE Group, high-end and highly-customized testing interface companies will also advance. Taiwan-based companies such as Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT), WinWay Technology, Keystone Microtech and MPI will continue to play a supporting role in the advanced testing sector.

CHPT recently launched a 3D IC probe card solution to meet customer demands for 3D IC testing at SEMICON Taiwan 2021 Advanced Testing Forum. Through electrical, mechanical and thermal stress simulation integration, as well as "all in-house" MEMS probe card mass production capabilities, they should be able to quickly fulfill heterogeneous integration 3D IC multi-bump, high-current, high-speed and high-temperature testing requirements.

After years of research, CHPT has built a foundation for probe card mixed needle technology for microbump probe cards and multi-signal testing. They also have an opportunity to satisfy the 3D IC testing demand.

In regard to testing and analysis firms such as Material Science Service (MSScorps), Materials Analysis Technology (MA Tek), and Integrated Service Technology (IST), innovative R&D is driving MA, RA and FA for everything from 2D process miniaturization, 3D heterogeneous integration, and compound semiconductor development.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated countries' active investment in 5G, electric vehicles (EV) and consumer technology products and market demands for high frequency, high-speed computing, and high-speed charging. They are also driving SiC and GaN materials applications.

Heterogeneous integration is not only the integration of Si-based components. There will be more advanced packaging requirements combined with compound semiconductor materials in the future, which will raise the threshold and difficulty for R&D and mass production. This has become key for lab companies to provide solutions addressing customer pain points.

For Taiwan-based companies in the technology sector, welcoming global customers and assisting in the advanced technology race will be important growth drivers in 2022.