Huawei Thailand introduces 5G smart hospital in Bangkok

Huawei, Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok launched the first 5G smart hospital services in ASEAN on December 16, according to Huawei Thailand.

The 5G smart hospital project incorporates technologies including 5G, cloud and AI to deliver more efficient and convenient medical services, with applications covering portable medical kits, autonomous driving vehicles, medical vehicles, and smart beds.

The Chinese tech firm and Siriraj hospital will also start an incubator for 30 more innovative 5G applications that will be used in hospitals across Thailand in 2022. The two parties signed a five-year MoU last December to accelerate digitalization and provide training to medical staffers.

Digital technologies help enhance tracking patients, making diagnoses, analyzing data, and distributing resources and will transform Siriraj hospital into a world-class medical facility, said Huawei Thailand CEO Abel Deng.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Siriraj is a pilot project and is looking to expand the applications to other hospitals in the country.