Mercedes has aggressive plans for Indian luxury EV market

Mercedes Benz, one of the most popular and iconic luxury carmakers, said they have aggressive plans for the Indian EV market as more customers become interested in the segment. The company aims to bring several of its international offerings to the country after receiving a good response for its first electric crossover, the EQC.

Speaking to Digitimes Asia recently, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, explained that India remains an important market with an immense potential to grow in mid to long-term horizon.

"Mercedes-Benz always has an aggressive plan for the Indian customers," Schwenk said. "We introduce the latest products and technologies from our global portfolio for our Indian customers at the shortest possible duration. We have a clear roadmap for EV in India, and many of these global products will be launched in India in the coming years. EQC's success makes us confident of the success of future EVs like EQA, EQS, EQE, etc., in India."

The company had recently announced its plans to deepen its commitment towards sustainable luxury mobility by expanding its electric vehicle retail to more cities in the country. Its distribution network is the largest for any luxury car brand in India, comprising around 100 outlets in 50 cities.

Growing demand on disposable income and interest

The luxury vehicle segment has always accounted for a small part of the overall automobile market in India. But the demand is on the rise as many people increasingly have access to more disposable income.

"The Indian luxury market in itself is still comparatively small in volume contribution, comprising only 1-1.2% of the total PV [passenger vehicle] market in India, though the value-wise contribution from new car sales is close to 10%," Schwenk said. "The luxury EV market is hence even smaller and still insignificant volume-wise, but we expect more models to be introduced in this segment.

"A high level of aspiration of successful Indians, driven by their rising disposable income and also a penchant towards consuming luxury products and services, just like their counterparts in developed countries, makes the Indian luxury car industry have latent potential to grow in the future."

He added that EV two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments may see exponential growth before four-wheelers and luxury EVs may see accelerated growth in the decade's second half. However, only imported models of luxury EVs are currently available in the market, and these attract very high duties. Significant volumes will only be achieved with local assembly.

How's the Indian customer different?

Many international carmakers have struggled in the Indian market. Some have had to exit following poor sales and lack of interest from customers. These challenges could be more pronounced in the EV market, which is yet to really take off in the passenger car segment.

"The Indian EV market is at a nascent stage and still some years away from the tipping point that will lead to the mass adoption and mainstreaming of EVs," Schwenk said. "Indian customer is at the awareness and consideration stage of EV adoption, and the government policies, incentives, and charging infrastructure are the main enablers. As OEMs, our focus is to bring the right product for the market by identifying the most relevant models from our growing global portfolio."

High import duty structures also limit the success of imported vehicles. There is a need to create long-term demand for EVs in India by aiming for price parity with ICEs, creating robust public charging infrastructure, offering incentives to both end consumers and OEMs for adopting EVs, and reducing the excessive duty structure for EVs.

"As an OEM, we have an aggressive plan to introduce our latest EV from our global portfolio at the same time," Schwenk continued. "Mercedes-Benz now has an EV charging facility at all its locations across 50 cities in India, and all our dealerships are EQ ready. Our EQC chargers across dealerships are also opened for charging of any other EV in the market."

Challenges to overcome for EV growth

The nascent stage of the market is evident. The country is still in the early days of building a reliable charging infrastructure that would allow an EV car owner to drive without range anxiety. Growth would also depend on local assembly and production for the luxury EV segment as high import duties limit room for lowering costs.

"The current challenges of luxury EV adoption span across high price barrier of luxury EVs compared to ICE products, a very high duty structure, to the absence of a robust public charging infrastructure," Schwenk said. "These impediments are significant barriers to faster adoption of luxury EVs in India."

These challenges are definitely real. But the demand could grow with an increase in disposable income and interest in luxury products and sustainable living. If regulators and the industry can create a proper ecosystem to support this demand, India's luxury EV market may see more growth in the coming years.