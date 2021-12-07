Machine tools in strong demand for EV, semiconductor, healthcare applications

Strong market demand for machine tools can be well expected in 2022, particularly for EV, green energy and healthcare applications, according to Jimmy Chu, chairman of Taiwan's leading machine tool vendor Fair Friend Group (FFG).

Chu said mounting calls for carbon emission reductions has driven a rapid development of the EV industry in China, Europe and other parts of the world. He disclosed the combined value of orders FFG received in November alone from clients in Europe for use in EV production already amounted to EUR 82 million (US$92.58 million).

Apart from the EV sector, demand for machine tools for semiconductor, green energy and healthcare is also expected to grow robustly in 2022, with the momentum to be even stronger than the pre-pandemic period, Chu noted. But he added that demand from the aerospace sector will continue to show slower growth.

JH Yen, chairman of another major machine tool builder TTGroup, also noted that as EVs highlight light weight and will massively adopt forged aluminum wheels and other aluminum alloy components, machine tools will be badly needed to process such components. Yen revealed his company will unveil a spate of new solutions focusing on EV components machining at upcoming events.

Both Chu and Yen made their remarks at a press conference held for the forthcoming Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS) and the Taiwan International Machine Tool Show (TMTS), which will run in tandem under the show name "TIMTOS x TMTS 2022" on February 21-26 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.