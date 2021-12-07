中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:33
    mostly clear
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Machine tools in strong demand for EV, semiconductor, healthcare applications

    Chloe Liao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    FFG chairman Jimmy Chu. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Strong market demand for machine tools can be well expected in 2022, particularly for EV, green energy and healthcare applications, according to Jimmy Chu, chairman of Taiwan's leading machine tool vendor Fair Friend Group (FFG).

    Chu said mounting calls for carbon emission reductions has driven a rapid development of the EV industry in China, Europe and other parts of the world. He disclosed the combined value of orders FFG received in November alone from clients in Europe for use in EV production already amounted to EUR 82 million (US$92.58 million).

    Apart from the EV sector, demand for machine tools for semiconductor, green energy and healthcare is also expected to grow robustly in 2022, with the momentum to be even stronger than the pre-pandemic period, Chu noted. But he added that demand from the aerospace sector will continue to show slower growth.

    JH Yen, chairman of another major machine tool builder TTGroup, also noted that as EVs highlight light weight and will massively adopt forged aluminum wheels and other aluminum alloy components, machine tools will be badly needed to process such components. Yen revealed his company will unveil a spate of new solutions focusing on EV components machining at upcoming events.

    Both Chu and Yen made their remarks at a press conference held for the forthcoming Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS) and the Taiwan International Machine Tool Show (TMTS), which will run in tandem under the show name "TIMTOS x TMTS 2022" on February 21-26 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    demand Europe healthcare semiconductor
    Related stories
    Nov 24
    EV manufacturing drives demand for machine tools, robots
    Apr 26
    Taiwan likely to become a top-3 machine tool exporter
    Mar 8
    Taiwan 2021 machinery exports to hit record, says TAMI chairman
    Jan 18
    Taiwan machine tool output value to grow 15-20% in 2021
    Dec 14, 2020
    III develops software for machine connectivity
    Dec 1, 2020
    ITRI helps machine tool makers hike product value
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    12/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 7, 09:22
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021