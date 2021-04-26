IT + CE
Taiwan likely to become a top-3 machine tool exporter
Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan stands a good chance of becoming a global top-3 exporter of machine tools in the next 7-10 years, up from its current foruth place, according to chairman Jimmy Chu for machine tool maker Fair Friend Enterprise.

In terms of machine tool output value, Taiwan may climb from seventh place globally to the top-five group, Chu said.

In line with increasing use of green energy in manufacturing, design in components of machine tools has to be adjusted, leading to demand for newly-developed machine tools, Chu noted.

Taiwan's ICT capability gives it competitiveness in developing an ecosystem supporting electric vehicles (EVs), Chu indicated. Taiwan-produced machine tools fall between mid-range and high-end ones technologically speaking, and can cater to EV components production, Chu said.

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.