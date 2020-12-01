IT + CE
ITRI helps machine tool makers hike product value
Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed a solution based on digital CNC (computer numerical control) to facilitate system integration and expansion of machine tools and robotic arms into work cells that carry higher product prices.

Featuring openness and flexibility, the digital CNC allows introduction of value-added software to manufacturing processes and enables machine tool makers to develop proprietary software through SDK, which has helped makers develop various value-added functions such as CNC-embedded modules for simulating 3D cutting, main axis monitoring and remote monitoring, ITRI said.

ITRI has cooperated with eight machine tool makers to use the solution in developing high value-added machine tools used in turning, turning plus milling and other machining processes. Through convenient integration of such machine tools into work cells, prices for a machine tool have risen from NT$1.4 million (US$48,440) originally to NT$2.0 million.

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.