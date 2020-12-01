ITRI helps machine tool makers hike product value

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed a solution based on digital CNC (computer numerical control) to facilitate system integration and expansion of machine tools and robotic arms into work cells that carry higher product prices.

Featuring openness and flexibility, the digital CNC allows introduction of value-added software to manufacturing processes and enables machine tool makers to develop proprietary software through SDK, which has helped makers develop various value-added functions such as CNC-embedded modules for simulating 3D cutting, main axis monitoring and remote monitoring, ITRI said.

ITRI has cooperated with eight machine tool makers to use the solution in developing high value-added machine tools used in turning, turning plus milling and other machining processes. Through convenient integration of such machine tools into work cells, prices for a machine tool have risen from NT$1.4 million (US$48,440) originally to NT$2.0 million.