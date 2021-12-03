中文網
    Taipei
    Chips + Components

    Highlights of the day: Chipmakers having growing demand for foundry services

    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Qualcomm, seeing Samsung 4nm process' weak yield rate, is likely to diversify its foundry sources for high-end Snapdragon SoCs to several different foundries, while Intel is set to visit TSMC in Taiwan to strive for any available 3nm capacity from the foundry. Micron is also seeking more 28nm foundry support from UMC for its eMMC device controller suppliers.

    Qualcomm to diversify foundry sources for flagship SoCs: Unsatisfactory manufacturing yield rates for Samsung's 4nm process technology are prompting Qualcomm to diversify its foundry sources for high-end Snapdragon SoCs, industry sources believe.

    Intel executives soon to visit TSMC for 3nm: High-level executives of Intel will pay a visit to Taiwan in mid-December and meet TSMC to discuss the US vendor's demanded 3nm chip capacity, according to industry sources.

    Micron seeking 28nm process capacity support from UMC: Micron Technology's recently-unveiled deal with pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is to secure sufficient 28nm fab capacity for its eMMC device controller suppliers, such as Phison Electronics, according to industry sources.

