Asustek ranks as most valuable brand in Taiwan

Taiwan-based PC vendor Asustek Computer is the most valuable brand in the country this year as it takes top place in the 2021 Best Taiwan Global Brands survey conducted by the Taiwan Institution for Economic Research commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The survey shows that the brand value of Asustek rose 23% on year to US$1.87 billion, replacing Trend Mirco, a leading provider of global information security solutions, to lead the list of top-25 Taiwan brands. Asustek had finished second to Trend Micro in last year's rankings.

Asustek got a boost from the booming global stay-at-home economy amid the pandemic, with stronger PC demand for remote work and learning applications driving up its shipments worldwide, according to industry sources.

Asustek ended 2020 with a record net earnings of NT$26.558 billion (US$957.04 million), far beyond market expectations, and its combined after-tax profits for the first three quarters of 2021 shot up 94.4% on year reaching NT$32.491 billion, far higher than total net earnings for the entire 2020.

Besides strong market demand, Asustek being able to pass increased costs of chips and components onto clients is another major factor behind its sharp profit gains in 2021, the sources said.

One more profit growth driver is strong demand for graphic cards for gaming and cryptomining applications in the first half of 2021, when quotes for such cards doubled from a year earlier due to widening supply shortage driven by a renewed cryptomining fever in China and other parts of the world, the sources continued. Strong revenue and profit growth momentum from sales of graphic cards are expected to persist into the first half of 2022, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Asustek is also expected to enjoy strong demand for gaming and commercial notebooks in 2022, and its sales of both product lines are estimated to grow 10-20% on year, the sources said, adding that a robust replacement boom is expected to be driven by the launch of new PC processors by Intel and AMD and the rollout of Microsoft's new-generation Windows 11 operating system.