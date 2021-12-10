Graphics card, mobo vendors post impressive revenue gains in November

Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Gigabyte Technology have all reported impressive revenue gains in both November and the first 11 months of the year thanks to growing sales of graphics cards, notebooks and motherboards, and are expected to sustain strong growth momentum in the first half of 2022.

Asustek's November revenues rose 22.6% sequentially and 38.8% on year reaching NT$55.17 billion (US$1.99 billion) despite impacts of component shortage and logistics constraints. Its January-November sales surged 30% on year to NT$483.495 billion.

The company expects its PC sales to grow 5% sequentially and 20-30% on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, and sales of graphics cards and motherboards to expand 5% on year and stay flat as compared to the third quarter.

As the availability of new PC processors and new-generation Windows 11 will drive a replacement boom for PC products, Asustek is optimistic that its overall PC shipments may grow notably with sales of gaming and commercial notebooks estimated to expand 10-20% on year in 2022.

The company has an IC design subsidiary uPI Semiconductor dedicated to designing discrete power chips and modules, and serving clients with diverse power management solutions. Driven by strong demand for PMICs and other power modules, UPI's January-November revenues jumped 39.82% on year to NT$5.388 billion.

MSI's November revenues increased 27.09% on year to NT$19.842 billion, and its combined sales for the first 11 months of the year soared 39.89% on year reaching NT$186.301 billion, buoyed partly by strong shipments of graphics cards for gaming and cryptomining applications. The company will continue to benefit from robust demand for graphics cards and related hardware devices in 2022.

Gigabyte saw its November revenues grow 8.34% sequentially and 26% on year to NT$11.835 billion, and January-November sales leaped 46.62% on year reaching NT$114.214 billion. The company is confident about fulfilling its set revenue goal of over NT$120 billion for 2021 despite its regular inventory consolidation in December.

With strong demand for cryptomining and gaming applications, the company maintains a positive outlook for sales of graphic cards, as well as gaming notebooks and motherboards in 2022.