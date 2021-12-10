中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 11, 2021
    07:19
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Graphics card, mobo vendors post impressive revenue gains in November

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Gigabyte Technology have all reported impressive revenue gains in both November and the first 11 months of the year thanks to growing sales of graphics cards, notebooks and motherboards, and are expected to sustain strong growth momentum in the first half of 2022.

    Asustek's November revenues rose 22.6% sequentially and 38.8% on year reaching NT$55.17 billion (US$1.99 billion) despite impacts of component shortage and logistics constraints. Its January-November sales surged 30% on year to NT$483.495 billion.

    The company expects its PC sales to grow 5% sequentially and 20-30% on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, and sales of graphics cards and motherboards to expand 5% on year and stay flat as compared to the third quarter.

    As the availability of new PC processors and new-generation Windows 11 will drive a replacement boom for PC products, Asustek is optimistic that its overall PC shipments may grow notably with sales of gaming and commercial notebooks estimated to expand 10-20% on year in 2022.

    The company has an IC design subsidiary uPI Semiconductor dedicated to designing discrete power chips and modules, and serving clients with diverse power management solutions. Driven by strong demand for PMICs and other power modules, UPI's January-November revenues jumped 39.82% on year to NT$5.388 billion.

    MSI's November revenues increased 27.09% on year to NT$19.842 billion, and its combined sales for the first 11 months of the year soared 39.89% on year reaching NT$186.301 billion, buoyed partly by strong shipments of graphics cards for gaming and cryptomining applications. The company will continue to benefit from robust demand for graphics cards and related hardware devices in 2022.

    Gigabyte saw its November revenues grow 8.34% sequentially and 26% on year to NT$11.835 billion, and January-November sales leaped 46.62% on year reaching NT$114.214 billion. The company is confident about fulfilling its set revenue goal of over NT$120 billion for 2021 despite its regular inventory consolidation in December.

    With strong demand for cryptomining and gaming applications, the company maintains a positive outlook for sales of graphic cards, as well as gaming notebooks and motherboards in 2022.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Asustek Asustek Computer component Gigabyte Technology inventory MSI sales shipments uPI Semiconductor
    Companies
    Asustek Computer Gigabyte Technology Micro-Star International
    Related stories
    Dec 3
    Asustek ranks as most valuable brand in Taiwan
    Nov 12
    Taiwan makers bullish about graphics card sales in 1H22
    Nov 11
    Asustek expects notebook and graphics card sales to continue rising
    Oct 8
    Gigabyte on track to see 2021 revenue top NT$120 billion
    Oct 5
    Cryptomining continues to grow as demand for graphics cards soar and motherboards wane
    Sep 16
    MSI adopts AUO miniLED display technology in creator notebook
    Jul 19
    MSI expects to ship 24 million motherboards and graphics cards in 2021
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    12/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 10, 14:43
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    Thursday 9 December 2021
    CiLS creates lightweight solutions to help customers quickly realize digital transformations
    Wednesday 8 December 2021
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    Tuesday 7 December 2021
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021