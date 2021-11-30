中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 2, 2021
    05:45
    cloudy
    15°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan firms optimistic about low-voltage MOSFET demand for AIoT apps
    8h 22min ago
    LED chipmaker Epileds to focus more on niche-market products
    8h 49min ago
    Taiwan ODMs, networking device makers step up deployment for 5G related products
    8h 57min ago
    DDI backend firms see demand for large-size panels pick up
    9h 10min ago
    EMS firm Kinpo bracing for uneven chip availabilities
    9h 19min ago
    Macronix to raise NOR flash prices in 1Q22
    9h 19min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Niche-market PCB firm FHt to expand capacity in 2022

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES 0

    Demand from EVs is promising. Credit: DIGITIMES

    First Hi-tec Enterprise (FHt), a PCB maker specializing in niche-market applications, expects to have its new production capacity come online in 2022 to satisfy robust demand for EVs as well as 400G network switches.

    FHt said growth in the networking segment has been significant in 2021, and growth in car-use applications has also been impressive, thanks to a low comparison base. It said EV applications will see demand gorw further in 2022.

    The company reported NT$914 million (US$32.93 million) in revenues and NT$99 million in net income for third-quarter 2021.

    Categories
    Chips + components EV EV + green energy Mobile + telecom Passive, PCB, other IC components Wireless networking
    Tags
    automotive capacity demand PCB
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 16, 16:45
    FSP to enter traffic control and energy storage sectors for vision of smart city that never goes offline
    Monday 22 November 2021
    Fashion's shift toward on-demand, real-time production models
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Textile industry goes digital
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021