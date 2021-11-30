Niche-market PCB firm FHt to expand capacity in 2022

First Hi-tec Enterprise (FHt), a PCB maker specializing in niche-market applications, expects to have its new production capacity come online in 2022 to satisfy robust demand for EVs as well as 400G network switches.

FHt said growth in the networking segment has been significant in 2021, and growth in car-use applications has also been impressive, thanks to a low comparison base. It said EV applications will see demand gorw further in 2022.

The company reported NT$914 million (US$32.93 million) in revenues and NT$99 million in net income for third-quarter 2021.