Micron, UMC partner to strengthen supply chains

Micron Technology has announced an expansion of its business relationship with United Microelectronics (UMC), providing Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future.

The pair just reached an agreement to globally withdraw their complaints against the other party. As part of the deal, UMC would make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron.

"Expanding our relationship with UMC helps us strengthen our customers' supply chains," said Manish Bhatia, Micron executive VP and head of global operations. "This expanded relationship provides Micron continuing access to products that are critical to our automotive and mobile customers, and we look forward to working with UMC in the coming years to deliver our industry-leading memory and storage solutions to our customers globally."

"Industry collaboration has never been more important to addressing the challenges our customers face today and into the future," said UMC president Jason Wang.