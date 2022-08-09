中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 10, 2022
    01:51
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Zhen Ding expects sales growth in 2H22
    4h 7min ago
    Winbond warns of weak 2H22
    4h 10min ago
    Sensor specialist PixArt cautious about 2H22
    4h 13min ago
    Silicon wafer, leadframe demand remains strong
    4h 22min ago
    Silan to establish 6-inch wafer fab for SiC power devices
    4h 24min ago
    TSMC obtains sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm
    4h 46min ago
    Taiwan mobo and graphics card makers post revenue drops in July
    4h 52min ago
    Taiwan IT distributor Unitech upbeat about demand in 2H22
    4h 56min ago
    HTC to showcase new virtual production solution
    5h 1min ago
    Cooling module maker AVC sees promising demand for servers
    5h 2min ago
    Home Opinions

    Why I love electronics industry (1): A place for the elite, not for the uninitiated

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    I've been working for 37 years and I'm still thinking about deferring my retirement!

    I was surprised to see that TSMC's first-year turnover rate is 17.6%. What about other companies? In Taiwan, with less than 4,000 master's and PhD graduates from electronic and electrical engineering programs a year, we need to work hard to plug the loss of manpower and find reasons to make everyone in the industry love it!

    One day I asked myself whether DIGITIMES is in the media industry or the electronics industry. After I seriously thought about my position, I saw a vast business opportunity and my life was rejuvenated. I started to write "Ten Reasons Why I Love Electronics Industry." I hope that everyone will manage their with passion, and I'm sure I can deliver a good talk if I'm asked to give a lecture on the topic of loving your work.

    I often ask myself: If I were not in a business related to the electronics industry, what kind of person would I be today? If I were a civil servant, routine work would be part and parcel of my life, or I would have to pay lip service once in a while? If I worked for a family-own business, would I be a "partner" or a "vassal"?

    There are a lot of choices in life, and if you are a top player, then you will have a lot of options. If you are not a top player, it'd still be okay: just stay low and hope opportunities will come your way tomorrow. If you are not qualified but complain a lot, why should the boss choose you when there are so many others available?

    The CEO of Business Weekly says she promotes the "willing," not the "able," and I totally agree. These days, we need people who are willing to work hard and not afraid to make mistakes, not people who think they are "competent." I've seen a lot of smart people in this industry. I think I'm not as skilled as others, but I always try to use my knowledge and expertise to seize the high ground in the field I'm good at, so that companies or the markets have to rely on me and listen to me.

    Know your capabilities, your situations, choose the best strategies, and leave the rest to God! No one was born a master; keep the fun of learning; don't be a follower; don't flatter others hypocritically; do earnestly praise the really excellent people and learn from them: These are ways to elevate your tastes and accumulate your joy in life.

    I like my three former bosses, all of whom have a lot of merits. Without them, I wouldn't be standing at this height.

    The greatest joy of this industry is that you don't really have to deal with the uninitiated. I've been meeting the best and brightest, and we can talk about everything from products and technology to the market. In conversations like these, you can talk generally or go deep. There aren't too many industry sectors in Taiwan where you can find yourself in such an enlightening environment.

    I always say that if you want to excel, it is better to spend 80% of your time in your field of concentration, so that you are more likely to stand out from the crowd; don't expect opportunities to fall from the sky. If a person does not respect his or her own nature and core values, it is very difficult for that person to achieve a high level of success.

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Tags
    commentary editorial electronics President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia
    Related stories
    Jan 5
    Industry watch: An extraordinary era
    Dec 3
    Industry watch: What I have learned from Acer founder Stan Shih
    Biggest Semiconductor Companies
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 9, 10:37
    SK IE Technology collaborates with Vingroup to supply EV battery material
    Tuesday 9 August 2022
    Jidu reveals ambition to deliver 800,000 robot cars annually by 2028
    Tuesday 9 August 2022
    Thermal module makers extend application to automotive electronics
    Tuesday 9 August 2022
    BenQ Materials expands production capacity for Li-ion battery separator films