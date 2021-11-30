中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 2, 2021
    05:44
    cloudy
    15°C
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Kymco to bring electric motorcycles to US, EU in 2022

    Louise Lu, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Kymco eyeing US, EU markets. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based scooter maker Kymco has plans to enter the US and EU markets with its electric two-wheelers in 2022, according to company chairman Allen Ko.

    Ko said 90% of the world's two-wheelers concentrate in China, Taiwan, ASEAN, and India and Kymco will continue to strengthen its presence in ASEAN while bringing electric heavy motorcycles to the US and EU.

    Kymco Capital is one of the major investors in Indonesia's unicorn startup Grab, one of the key players in Indonesia's EV ecosystem. They are working with the local government to build a battery swap system for e-scooters. Kymco is also in talks with many other large enterprises and government delegates from Southeast Asia.

    The motorcycle manufacturer is expecting some solid results in 2022. In the electrification era, Kymco is building not only motor, battery but also software, shared services, and cloud services. Turning from a hardware manufacturer to a software developer, Ko said Kymco needs more talent from different fields to make innovations happen and build an ecosystem for smart mobility.

    Kymco launched IONEX 3.0 this year and plans to build an intensive battery swap system in Taiwan.

