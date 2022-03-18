中文網
    Taipei
    Tech IT + CE

    Taiwan forms national group for quantum tech R&D

    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan has formed a national group for R&D of quantum technologies, with focuses on quantum devices, computing, algorithms and communication, according to Gwo Shangir, convenor's of the government's Quantum System Promotion Section.

    Wafer foundry, ICs, IC packaging/testing, photonics, telecom, national defense, logistics, pharmaceutics and banking are important areas for application of quantum technologies, Gwo said.

    The national group consists of 17 research teams with 72 project leaders and the participation of 24 sponsoring enterprises, Gwo said.

    The national group aims at R&D across domains and organizations, according to Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong.

    The Miunistry of Science and Technology (MOST) in December 2021 unveiled a plan to invest NT$8 billion (US$280 million) over five years to build a platform for R&D of quantum technologies, while the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) will invest NT$320 million to sponsor R&D of quantum technologies over the next four years.

    The ceremony of forming a national group for R&D of quantum technologies

    A ceremony marking the forming of a national group for quantum technologies R&D
    Photo: Michael Lee, DIGITIMES, March 2022

