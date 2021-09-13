Laster defers shipments for 40-50% of orders

LED automotive lighting modules maker Laster Tech has disclosed it has deferred shipments for 40-50% of recently received orders because shortages of automotive semiconductors has caused China-based automakers to delay or decrease production or shipments.

However, as China-based automakers have increasingly adopted LED automotive lamps, LED penetration of automotive lamps for cars produced in China is on the rise, Laster said.

Laster has reported consolidated revenues of NT$391.1 million (US$14.0 million) for August, growing 5.65% sequentially and 7.08% on year, and those of NT$3.477 billion for January-August rose 38.87% on year.

Fellow maker Excellence Optoelectronics has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$307.2 million for August, increasing 12.75% sequentially but decreasing 24.71% on year, and those of NT$2.409 billion for January-August rose 6.39% on year.