Laster enters Hella KGaA Hueck supply chain
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has entered Germany-based Hella KGaA Hueck's car lamp supply chain, with shipments expected to begin in 2022, according to industry sources.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.503 billion (US$53.2 million), gross margin of 16.80%, operating profit of NT$44.0 million and net profit of NT$44.5 million for first-quarter 2021.

Headlight modules accounted for 21% of the revenues, taillight modules for 51%, and daytime running light modules for 28%.

Laster has landed 10-year orders for LED automotive headlight controllers from US-based automakers and began trial production at its factory in northern Taiwan in first-quarter 2021, with volume production likely to kick off in the following quarter.

Laster has reported consolidated revenues of NT$464.2 million for April, growing 36.21% sequentially and 25.92% on year, and those of NT$1.964 billion for January-April hiked 91.17% on year.

