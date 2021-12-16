中文網
    Catcher to see diversification efforts bear fruit in 2022
    7h 6min ago
    Excellence Optoelectronics opens new plant in US
    7h 20min ago
    Taiwan OSATs gearing up for MediaTek mmWave chips
    7h 38min ago
    Radiant cautious about 2022
    7h 57min ago
    SMIC brace for impact of tougher US sanctions
    8h 2min ago
    MediaTek expects 10-20% revenue growth in 2022
    8h 3min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Laster Tech to raise funds for plant expansion

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Laster Tech. Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has disclosed will issue 10 million new shares and 3-year zero-interest convertible bonds worth up to NT$200 million (US$7.2 million), with the funds to be used to expand its existing plant in northern Taiwan.

    The plant produces controllers of LED automotive headlights mainly and Laster has obtained long-term orders from US-based clients, the company said, adding the fund will be used to buy the land where the plant stands and to expand production facilities.

    Laster will expand production capacity at the plant by adding an automated production line, with completion scheduled for the end of May 2022 and then production to be increased beginning the third quarter of the year, the company indicated.

    In addition to first-tier automotive lamp makers, Laster has received orders from a few new clients including Beijing Sanli Auto Lamp, Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting and ZKW, the company said.

    Of orders received, LED automotive lighting modules used in electric vehicles (EV) take up over 30% of all modules, Laster noted.

    Laster has reported consolidated revenues of NT$600.4 million for November, increasing 69.03% sequentially and 25.96% year-on-year, and those of NT$4.979 billion for January-November grew 29.53% year-on-year.

    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021