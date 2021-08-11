Laster, EOI July revenues up on month

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has reported July consolidated revenues of NT$370.2 million (US$13.2 million), increasing 9.76% on month but decreasing 13.15% on year, while fellow maker Excellence Optoelectronics (EOI) had those of NT$272.4 million growing 0.96% on month but shrinking 25.36% on year.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.086 billion for January-July, rising 44.29% on year, while those of NT$2.102 billion for EOI rose 13.22%.

China-based automotive lamp makers Huayu Vision Technology (Shanghai), Varroc TYC Auto Lamps and Guangzhou Koito Automotive Lamp are Laster's top-3 clients, according to industry sources. Laster has become a supplier for first-tier automotive lamp makers in China, including Beijing Sanli Auto Lamp and Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting.

Due to short supply of automotive semiconductor components, Laster's clients suspended production for two weeks in July, the company said. Viewing that the worsening pandemic in Southeast Asia has affected the semiconductor supply chains there, such as IC packaging and testing in Malaysia, automotive semiconductor components will remain in short supply in second-half 2021 though there is a chanc the shortages may start easing in the fourth quarter at the earliest, Laster noted.

For EOI, most clients are suppliers to US-based automakers. Since these automakers' production has been impacted by short supply of automotive ICs, EOI has seen decreased demand but expects its shipments to significantly increase in late August when demand rebounds.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.216 billion, gross margin of 15.46%, operating profit of NT$3.9 million, net profit of NT$3.3 million and net EPS of NT$0.04 for second-quarter 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.719 billion, gross margin of 16.20%, operating profit of NT$47.9 million, net profit of NT$47.8 million and net EPS of NT$0.53 for the first half of the year.

Headlight modules accounted for 25% of the half-year revenues, taillight modules for 49%, and daytime running light modules for 21%, Laster indicated.

EOI recorded consolidated revenues of NT$846 million, gross margin of 18.92%, operating profit of NT$7.5 million, net loss of NT$16.4 million for the second quarter. For the first half of 2021, EOI posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.830 billion, gross margin of 20.65%, operating profit of 56.6 million and net profit of NT$18.2 million.