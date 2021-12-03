Laster Tech January-September shipments meet 50-60% of orders due to component shortage

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech had shipments in the first three quarters of 2021 fulfilling only 50-60% of the corresponding orders due to the short supply of semiconductor components, according to the company.

LED automotive lighting modules accounted for 94.4% of January-September 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$4.036 billion (US$145 million), LCD chips for 2.1%, others for 3.5%. Of three-quarter sales revenues from LED automotive lighting modules, headlight modules took up 26%, much higher than 15% for the same period of 2020.

Laster has begun production of automotive lamp controllers mainly for shipments to US-based clients at its new factory in northern Taiwan, with a monthly revenue contribution of about NT$30 million currently. Laster will begin to expand the production capacity at the factory in May 2022.

Laster is expected to benefit from increasing LED penetration of automotive lights, especially for headlights. According to Osram Opto Semiconductors, LED headlights will penetrate over 45% of all passenger cars in 2023 and, in particular, ADB (adaptive driving beam) headlights will penetrate over 10% then.

Laster posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.316 billion, gross margin of 15.21%, operating profit of NT$5.9 million, net profit of NT$19.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$4.036 billion, gross margin of 15.88%, operating profit of NT$53.8 million, net profit of NT$57.2 million for January-September.

Laster will see fourth-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues grow 15-20% on quarter, with the revenues likely to hit quarterly record, according to market analysts.