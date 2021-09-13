ODMs are joining smart healthcare

COVID has propelled the application of AI in remote healthcare and demand for smart healthcare equipment is gradually picking up, according to a recent analysis by Deloitte.

Wearable thermometers that report and analyze data through AI technologies are an example, and smart healthcarre is expected to raise healthcare capacity.

According to Mordor Intelligence, remote healthcare is forecast to grow significantly to US$168 billion by 2026. COVID and social distancing requirements are helping electronics suppliers enter the industry of medicine.

Taiwan-based notebook assemblers Quanta, Wistron, Compal, and Inventec have stepped up efforts for smart healthcare. Chairman at Quanta and vice president at Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine (IBMI) Barry Lam said they are thinking how to use the right tools to help digitize healthcare and the datacenter is part of the infrastructure needed for smart healthcare.

Quanta is collaborating with hospitals to provide smart healthcare solutions with Quanta's products. The company has become the biggest stakeholder of medical ECG developer QT Medical and has invested in AI-integrated medical solution provider Aether AI in its round-A fundraising.

Compal has re-invested in many healthcare companies developing from cell-treatment, e-medical records, handheld wireless ultrasonic scanner, blood sugar scanner, smart floor mat, to remote medical platform and a veterinarian hospital UniCore.

Wistron has also invested in more than 10 biomedical companies and has developed some high-end, AI-integrated solutions such as CTC screener, OCT scanner, and AI-integrated data monitoring system to real-time monitor the biological data from patients who need dialysis. Wistron Medical Technology reported annual revenue of NT$200 million (US$7.2 million) in 2020.