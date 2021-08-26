Adlink expects revenue to top US$1 billion in 2025

Industrial computing device maker Adlink Technology expects its annual revenues grow steadily and top US$1 billion in 2025, with growth momentum mainly driven by the mounting penetration of edge computing technology in 5G and AI applications, according company chairman Jim Liu.

Based on the revenue goal, Liu said, sales of traditional IPCs and AI-related modules, now contributing 90% of Adlink's revenue, will have to grow to US$600-650 million by 2025, while visualization applications should sharply surge to US$250 million from the current US$20 million, and shipments of robots, autonomous vehicles and related mobility solutions will expand to US$150 million.

To achieve the goal, Liu stressed, Adlink will focus its efforts on developing edge computing devices featuring AI, visualization and autonomous mobility capabilities as main growth driver in the next few years.

Liu said Adlink has cooperated with Nvidia to incorporate AI chips into its IPCs in line with the chip vendor's Edge AI initiative to materialize the AIoT concept. He continued its AI-based IPCs are able to integrate and analyze data collected from diverse sensors to help users make decisions and create more actual benefits.

Edge visualization is another major development direction for Adlink. Liu said the company has since 2020 entered strategic cooperation with panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) to incorporate the edge visualization technology into a variety of vertical industrial applications.

In terms of autonomous mobility, Liu continued, Adlink has set up a joint venture, FARobot, with Foxconn Technology to develop autonomous mobile robots for industrial applications. The company will venture autonomous driving technology into other application solutions such as service-centered PCs.

Liu stressed if edge computing fails to be integrated with 5G and AI solutions, all the smart applications will prove just illusory, given complicated data security, management and communication connectivity issues involved in edge computing, 5G and AI operations.

Through the combination of AI and IPC, diverse smart applications will have more space for performance upgrade, Liu said, projecting that smart manufacturing, robots, autonomous vehicles and intelligent healthcare segments will see great growth potentials in the future.

Over the past seven months, Adlink has not only landed orders to be fulfilled throughout 2021, but has also secured orders for most of 2022, Liu disclosed. The biggest challenge facing the company is how to source sufficient supply of components needed to honor shipments scheduled for clients, but it will not blindly offer overly high prices to buy components from spot markets, he added.