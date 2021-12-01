中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 2, 2021
    05:44
    cloudy
    15°C
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Wistron Medical Technology focuses on three areas of medical care

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Wistron. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Wistron Medical Technology (WMT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Wistron, focuses business on ODM/OEM production of medical instruments and devices, own-brand medical exoskeletons for use by people unable to walk, and smart medical care solutions based on big data analysis, according to company chairman Robert Huang.

    For medical instruments and devices, WMT has been in talks with many first- and second-tier vendors, Huang said.

    WMT has signed with TTY Biopharm for marketing own-brand medical exoskeletons in Taiwan and has set up trial-use centers to promote the product line in Malaysia and Japan, Huang noted.

    WMT has developed two smart medical care solutions: Health 365 and BestShape, Huang said.

    With enterprises, health examination centers and fitness centers being target clients, Health 365 is a platform for users to make regular physiological measurements and then the platform will automatically analyze the results, Huang noted. BestShape offers medical care systems for various diseases, Huang indicated.

    Fruition of smart medical care solutions will take 3-4 years at least, but the business has larger development potential than ODM/OEM production of medical instruments/devices and exoskeletons, Huang noted.

