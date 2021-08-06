中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:16
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    Acer says customer orders remain brisk
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

    Acer has seen order visibility remain brisk, and is optimistic about its operations in the second half of this year, according to the PC vendor.

    Acer's notebook shipments in the third quarter are expected to rise 1.7% sequentially, above the global average of 1.3%, thanks to the strategy of releasing new Chromebooks and Windows-based notebooks to the consumer segment, Digitimes Research's latest figures show.

    Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.78 billion (US$2.84 billion) for the second quarter, up 11.49% sequentially and 21.66% on year, with gross margin at 12.02%, up 0.4pp sequentially and 1.13pp on year. Net profits reached NT$2.9 billion, up 5.59% sequentially and 142.45% on year.

    Acer's first-half consolidated revenues arrived at NT$151.33 billion, up 32.2% on year, with gross margin reaching 11.83% and net profits NT$5.64 billion, up 221.8% on year.

    Acer's affiliates also enjoyed strong profits in 2021 with cybersecurity subsidiary ACSI reporting net profits of NT$21 million for the second quarter and channel distributor subsidiary Weblink NT$141 for the first half.

    Acer is also planning to push the development of smart medical care and eco-friendly products and is looking to have subsidiary Acer Healthcare apply for listing in Taiwan's stock market.

