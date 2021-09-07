中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 7, 2021
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Taiwan CCL makers post double-digit revenue increases in August
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Copper-clad laminate (CCL) makers including Elite Material (EMC), Iteq, Taiwan Union Technology (TUC) and Ventec Electronics all saw their revenues register double-digit on-year increases in August 2021.

    EMC's August revenues surged 42.2% on year to NT$NT$3.682 billion (US$131.50 million) and Iteq's jumped 60.75% to NT$3.167 billion. TUC's sales for the month grew 27.44% on year reaching NT$1.946 billion and Ventec's corresponding figure soared 81.48% to NT$700 million.

    EMC will rely on CCL shipments for new iPhone mainboards and HDI boards for diverse applications as major growth driver for its third-quarter revenues, industry sources said. The company's CCL materials have also entered the supply chain of AiP substrate makers and its share of the server segment continues to rise, especially for servers adopting Intel's new Whitley processors, the sources said.

    Iteq has benefited significantly from high-speed/frequency CCL shipments for PCB offerings for servers featuring new Whitley platforms, while deliveries for 5G infrastructure applications in China has ramped up to normal peak-season levels in the third quarter. The company will step up development of high-end automotive and wider consumer applications.

    As growth momentum for 5G base station and networking applications, now the core business for TUC, is not as strong as that for other new applications, the company logged much lower revenue gains in August. It is expected to develop higher-end niche-type CCL offerings for server applications, the sources noted.

    As to Ventec, the company has seen its shipments of CCL materials for military and aerospace applications hit a record high in August, and its sales of CCLs for car-use thermal conductivity aluminum substrates and high-end notebooks have also sustained strong momentum.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    5G automotive base station CCL electronics Elite Material EMC HDI Intel Iteq laminate PCB shipments substrate Taiwan Taiwan Union Technology TUC
    Companies
    Elite Material Iteq Taiwan Union Technology
