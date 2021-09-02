India carmakers increase car prices as chips shortage worsens

India car buyers are seeing car price surge in the third and fourth quarter as carmakers pass rising manufacturing costs onto consumers. India's top local passenger car brand Maruti Suziki pointed out that rising prices of industrial metals, maritime traffic jam, and disrupted supply of chips from Malaysia are the reasons behind price hike.

Tata Motors, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, and Toyota Motors raised prices in July and August in India, according to Money Control and Hindustan Times.

In the papers submitted to the local stock exchange by Maruti Suzuki, procurement costs have been on the rise since a year ago. Demand weakened during the pandemic but production costs kept rising. According to India's independent investment and credit rating agency ICRA's report, raw material prices have reached multi-year high and will not stop rising until October.

Economic Times citing knowledgeable sources as saying that Maruti Suzuki's September production of cars is projected to be at 60,000-90,000 cars, hitting the lowest point since 2014. The carmaker has seen lower and lower production projections for three consecutive months.

Unless the Indo-Japanese carmaker is able to obtain car chips from the open market or other sources, monthly production could further decline to 50,000-70,000.

According to IHS Markit, although semiconductor is not the major part of the cars made in India, the third quarter has seen the shortage of semiconductor worsen, which could extend into the fourth. Sales of cars around this holiday season in India are going to take the toll from the price hike.