    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: TSMC to raise quotes
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Semiconductor production cost is set to rise further, as the world's number pure-play foundry, TSMC, has notified clients that its quotes will rise 10-20% starting next year. Silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers has reported clear order visibility till year end 2022. In the display sector, China-based panel maker CSOT has started moving in equipment at a module plant in India.

    TSMC to raise quotes for advanced, mature process technologies by 10-20%: TSMC has notified clients an about 10% price hike for its sub-16nm process manufacturing, with the new prices set to be effective starting 2022, according to sources at IC design houses.

    GlobalWafers sees order visibility extended to end-2022: Silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers has seen clear order visibility through the end of 2022, and is in talks with more of its clients about long-term contracts, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

    CSOT begins equipment installation at panel module factory in India: China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), a display panel maker belonging to the China-based TCL Group, recently held a ceremony for starting the installation of production equipment at its panel module factory in Tirupati, southeastern India, according to industry sources.

