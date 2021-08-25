Weblink expects consumer PC sales to slow down in 2H21

Weblink International, a channel distributor under Acer, expects consumer PC sales in Taiwan to slow down in the second half of this year, while sales of business products and new Nintendo Switch devices will be driving its growth.

Weblink's revenues experienced no major change in the first four months in 2021, but picked up 29% on month and 36% on year in May, and have been rising every month since then, due to surging COVID infections in Taiwan.

With the pandemic being gradually contained in Taiwan, the company now expects the demand momentum to slow down in the second half, with the only exception being the enterprise segment.

Since more workers in Taiwan will return to the office in the second half, demand from Taiwan's enterprise segment is expected to pick up, similar to the situations in Europe and North America.

Weblink's non-IT businesses such as home appliance products, Internet security solutions, cloud computing solutions and synthetic rubber products are also expected to enjoy rising sales in the second half

Of Weblink's second-quarter revenues, IT peripherals and home appliances accounted for 34% of the amount, followed by software's 23%, mobile digital products' 17%, systematic products' 12%, integrated systematic products' 4% and others' 10%.

Weblink is also prepared to sell Nintendo's new OLED-based Switch game console in Taiwan in the second half and expects sales of Nintendo-related products to rise in the second half with the launches of new games.