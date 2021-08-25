中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 26, 2021
    04:00
    mostly cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    BenQ Materials to expand capacity for separator films
    5h 50min ago
    UVAT enjoys robust demand for advanced packaging, substrate production
    5h 57min ago
    Topco sees silicone materials prices bullish
    6h 13min ago
    Taiwan automotive PCB firms stay cautious despite brisk order visibility
    6h 20min ago
    Quanta, Pegatron obtain orders for new Peloton products
    6h 28min ago
    Apple, other TSMC clients to encounter rising costs
    6h 44min ago
    Largan to set up subsidiary for automotive lens
    6h 45min ago
    Adlink expects revenue to top US$1 billion in 2025
    6h 45min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Weblink expects consumer PC sales to slow down in 2H21
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Weblink International, a channel distributor under Acer, expects consumer PC sales in Taiwan to slow down in the second half of this year, while sales of business products and new Nintendo Switch devices will be driving its growth.

    Weblink's revenues experienced no major change in the first four months in 2021, but picked up 29% on month and 36% on year in May, and have been rising every month since then, due to surging COVID infections in Taiwan.

    With the pandemic being gradually contained in Taiwan, the company now expects the demand momentum to slow down in the second half, with the only exception being the enterprise segment.

    Since more workers in Taiwan will return to the office in the second half, demand from Taiwan's enterprise segment is expected to pick up, similar to the situations in Europe and North America.

    Weblink's non-IT businesses such as home appliance products, Internet security solutions, cloud computing solutions and synthetic rubber products are also expected to enjoy rising sales in the second half

    Of Weblink's second-quarter revenues, IT peripherals and home appliances accounted for 34% of the amount, followed by software's 23%, mobile digital products' 17%, systematic products' 12%, integrated systematic products' 4% and others' 10%.

    Weblink is also prepared to sell Nintendo's new OLED-based Switch game console in Taiwan in the second half and expects sales of Nintendo-related products to rise in the second half with the launches of new games.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals PC, CE
    Tags
    Acer business cloud computing COVID-19 Nintendo PC revenues sales Weblink Weblink International
    Companies
    Acer
    Related stories
    Jul 5
    Weblink expects challenging 2H21
    Apr 7, 2020
    IT product distributor Weblink to report strong sales for 1Q19
    Mar 3, 2020
    Weblink seeking growth momentum from non-IT distribution sectors
    Sep 14, 2016
    Weblink will not see major strategy changes in next 3-6 months, says Acer Taiwan head
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021