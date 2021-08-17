中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:34
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 27min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 44min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 57min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h 4min ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 9min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 16min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 17min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 17min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Taiwan IC designers expect Type-C chips to grow over 50% globally in 2021, 2022
    Cage Chao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based IC design houses are generally optimistic about globally increasing adoption of USB Type-C interface specification, and expect global demand for Type-C chips to grow over 50% on year in 2021 and 2022 each, according to industry sources.

    While there are still different interface specifications available for transfers of data and images as well as fast power charging, Type-C has appeared to gain the upper hand, the sources said, adding that the EU, particularly, will probably set rules supporting Type-C.

    Among Taiwan-based IC design houses, suppliers of Type-C chips are of three categories: (1) IP supply, such as Global Unichip and Faraday Technology; (2) USB Type-C IC design, including VIA Labs, AlgoTek, Genesis Logic, Alcor Micro, Prolific Technology, JMicron Technology, Weltrend Semiconductor, and Etron Technology; (3) Analog IC design, such as Global Mixed-mode Technology, Leadtrend Technology, uPI Semiconductor, and Amazing Microelectronic.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution
    Tags
    demand IC Taiwan USB Type-C
    Related stories
    May 28
    Acer intros new Chromebook, notebook series for WFH users
    Apr 21
    Delivery lead times for USB PD chips prolonged
    Jan 4
    Chip demand for white-box handset chargers to grow robustly
    Aug 26, 2020
    Demand for USB chips staying robust in 3Q20
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research