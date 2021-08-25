Tian Zheng running at full capacity due to rising equipment demand from passive components makers

Tian Zheng International Precision Machinery has benefited from the continuous growth of capital expenditures by the passive component companies in China and Taiwan. The company said it is running at full capacity, with shipments scheduled through the end of the year.

Downstream clients are already starting to place orders for equipment to be installed in the first half of 2022.

Tian Zheng is optimistic about its operations in 2021 and expects good quarterly growth in the third quarter, with a new wave of growth expected in 2022.

Tian Zheng expects high-margin equipment shipments to increase. This includes those to makers of LTCC (low temperature co-fired ceramic) components, which could bring in double-digit revenue. The company is also optimistic about miniLED equipment, which has been adopted by major miniLED makers in Taiwan. It also expects good results from semiconductor equipment.

Tian Zheng's cumulative revenue reached NT$598 million (US$21.4 million) from January to July 2021, an 89.73% growth on year. Consolidated revenue in the second quarter was reported at NT$302 million, an 86.54% increase on year. Gross profit reached NT$107 million, double compared to the same period in 2020, reaching a gross profit margin of 35.7%.

The revenue proportion in the first half of 2021, which was generated from makers of passive components such as MLCC (multilayer ceramic capacitors), R-chip (chip resistors), and inductors, dropped to 68%, compared to over 80% in 2018. The company's expansion on multiple downstream industries has become obvious, with the revenue proportion from the passive components sector expected to fall to 60% in 2022 and a mid-to-long-term goal of 40-50%.

Tian Zheng has long established itself in equipment for sorting and testing passive components. Its customers include two major domestic passive component groups, as well as Fenghua Advanced Technology, Sunlord Electronics, Bohai Electronic, and Sunway in China, according to industry sources.

Tian Zheng currently has three major industry shareholders related to semiconductors: testing equipment manufacturer YoungTek Electronics (YTEC), diode and MOSFET company Pan Jit International, and a semiconductor materials channel agent, the sources said, adding it also works with leadframe company Chang Wah Technology and COF company JMC Electronics, part of the Chang Wah group.

Tian Zheng has received orders from one of its major shareholders for 10 IC testing and packaging machines, which should be delivered in late 2021 or early 2022, said the sources.