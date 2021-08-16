Taiwan 2021 forecast economic growth rate hits 11-year high, says DGBAS

Taiwan's forecast economic growth rate for 2021 is upward adjusted from 5.46% forecast in June 2021 to 5.88%, the highest annual level since 2011, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS).
According to IHS Markit, 2021 economic growth rate is forecast at 8.5% for China, 2.4% for Japan, 5.8% for Singapore, 3.8% for South Korea, 6.8% for Hong Kong, 6.6% for the US, 3.8% for Germany, 5.7% for France, 6.6% for the UK, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation
Economic growth
On-year increase in the consumer price index
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
2Q21 (estimated)
7.43%
2.14%
US$7,872
US$8,010
3Q21 (forecast)
3.31%
2.09%
US$8,302
US$8,385
4Q21 (forecast)
4.01%
1.94%
US$8,717
US$8,850
2021 (forecast)
5.88%
1.74%
US$32,747
US$33,310
2022 (forecast)
3.69%
0.89%
US$34,523
US$35,073
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021