Taiwan 2021 forecast economic growth rate hits 11-year high, says DGBAS

Taiwan's forecast economic growth rate for 2021 is upward adjusted from 5.46% forecast in June 2021 to 5.88%, the highest annual level since 2011, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS).

According to IHS Markit, 2021 economic growth rate is forecast at 8.5% for China, 2.4% for Japan, 5.8% for Singapore, 3.8% for South Korea, 6.8% for Hong Kong, 6.6% for the US, 3.8% for Germany, 5.7% for France, 6.6% for the UK, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation Economic growth On-year increase in the consumer price index GDP per capita GNI per capita 2Q21 (estimated) 7.43% 2.14% US$7,872 US$8,010 3Q21 (forecast) 3.31% 2.09% US$8,302 US$8,385 4Q21 (forecast) 4.01% 1.94% US$8,717 US$8,850 2021 (forecast) 5.88% 1.74% US$32,747 US$33,310 2022 (forecast) 3.69% 0.89% US$34,523 US$35,073

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021