    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    Taiwan 2021 forecast economic growth rate hits 11-year high, says DGBAS
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Taiwan's forecast economic growth rate for 2021 is upward adjusted from 5.46% forecast in June 2021 to 5.88%, the highest annual level since 2011, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS).

    According to IHS Markit, 2021 economic growth rate is forecast at 8.5% for China, 2.4% for Japan, 5.8% for Singapore, 3.8% for South Korea, 6.8% for Hong Kong, 6.6% for the US, 3.8% for Germany, 5.7% for France, 6.6% for the UK, DGBAS said.

    DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation

    Economic growth

    On-year increase in the consumer price index

    GDP per capita

    GNI per capita

    2Q21 (estimated)

    7.43%

    2.14%

    US$7,872

    US$8,010

    3Q21 (forecast)

    3.31%

    2.09%

    US$8,302

    US$8,385

    4Q21 (forecast)

    4.01%

    1.94%

    US$8,717

    US$8,850

    2021 (forecast)

    5.88%

    1.74%

    US$32,747

    US$33,310

    2022 (forecast)

    3.69%

    0.89%

    US$34,523

    US$35,073

    Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display panel Displays IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Consumer price index forecast Taiwan
