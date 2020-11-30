Bits + chips
Taiwan 3Q20 economic growth hits 22-quarter high
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's third-quarter 2020 economic growth is estimated at 3.92%, the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2015 and 0.59pp higher than the 3.33% preliminarily estimated in October 2020, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

For 2020, the economic growths in other major economies are forecast at 2.0% for China, -6.7% for Singapore, -1.2% for South Korea, -5.4% for Japan, -6.2% for Hong Kong, and -3.6% for the US, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan's economy, 2020-2021

Economic growth

CPI Y/Y

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

1Q20(e)

2.51%

0.54%

US$6,566

US$6,818

2Q20(e)

-0.35%

(0.97%)

US$6,643

US$6,838

3Q20(e)

3.92%

(0.47%)

US$7,296

US$7,479

4Q20(f)

3.28%

(0.15%)

US$7,675

US$7,951

2020(f)

2.54%

(0.26%)

US$28,180

US$29,086

2021(f)

3.83%

1.16%

US$30,038

US$30,807

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

