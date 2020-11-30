Taiwan 3Q20 economic growth hits 22-quarter high

Taiwan's third-quarter 2020 economic growth is estimated at 3.92%, the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2015 and 0.59pp higher than the 3.33% preliminarily estimated in October 2020, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
For 2020, the economic growths in other major economies are forecast at 2.0% for China, -6.7% for Singapore, -1.2% for South Korea, -5.4% for Japan, -6.2% for Hong Kong, and -3.6% for the US, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan's economy, 2020-2021
Economic growth
CPI Y/Y
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
1Q20(e)
2.51%
0.54%
US$6,566
US$6,818
2Q20(e)
-0.35%
(0.97%)
US$6,643
US$6,838
3Q20(e)
3.92%
(0.47%)
US$7,296
US$7,479
4Q20(f)
3.28%
(0.15%)
US$7,675
US$7,951
2020(f)
2.54%
(0.26%)
US$28,180
US$29,086
2021(f)
3.83%
1.16%
US$30,038
US$30,807
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020