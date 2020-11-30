Taiwan 3Q20 economic growth hits 22-quarter high

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's third-quarter 2020 economic growth is estimated at 3.92%, the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2015 and 0.59pp higher than the 3.33% preliminarily estimated in October 2020, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

For 2020, the economic growths in other major economies are forecast at 2.0% for China, -6.7% for Singapore, -1.2% for South Korea, -5.4% for Japan, -6.2% for Hong Kong, and -3.6% for the US, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan's economy, 2020-2021 Economic growth CPI Y/Y GDP per capita GNI per capita 1Q20(e) 2.51% 0.54% US$6,566 US$6,818 2Q20(e) -0.35% (0.97%) US$6,643 US$6,838 3Q20(e) 3.92% (0.47%) US$7,296 US$7,479 4Q20(f) 3.28% (0.15%) US$7,675 US$7,951 2020(f) 2.54% (0.26%) US$28,180 US$29,086 2021(f) 3.83% 1.16% US$30,038 US$30,807

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020