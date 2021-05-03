Taiwan 1Q21 economic growth estimated at 8.16%

Taiwan's economic growth for first-quarter 2021 is preliminarily estimated at 8.16%, the highest quarterly level since fourth-quarter 2010 and 1.96pp higher than the forecast 6.20% made in February 2021, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
The forecast economic growth of 4.64% for 2021 is the highest annual level since 2015, DGBAS noted.
First-quarter 2021 economic growth is estimated at 18.3% for China, 0.2% for Singapore, 1.8% for South Korea, and 0.4% for the US, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan's economy, 1Q21 and 2021
Economic growth
On-year CPI increase
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
1Q21(e)
8.16%
0.82%
US$7,668
US$7,907
2021(f)
4.64%
1.33%
US$30,981
US$31,685
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021