Taiwan 2Q21 economic growth estimated at 7.47%

Taiwan's economic growth for the second quarter of 2021 is preliminarily estimated at 7.47%, 0.54pp higher than the 6.93% forecast in June 2021, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
Second-quarter 2021 economic growth is estimated at 7.9% for China, 14.3% for Singapore, 5.9% for South Korea, and 12.2% for the US, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan economy
Economic growth
CPI Y/Y
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
1Q21(e)
8.92%
0.80%
US$7,816
US$8,028
2Q21(e)
7.47%
2.15%
US$7,866
US$8,004
2021(f)
4.64%
1.33%
US$30,981
US$31,685
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021