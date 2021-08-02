Taiwan 2Q21 economic growth estimated at 7.47%

Taiwan's economic growth for the second quarter of 2021 is preliminarily estimated at 7.47%, 0.54pp higher than the 6.93% forecast in June 2021, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Second-quarter 2021 economic growth is estimated at 7.9% for China, 14.3% for Singapore, 5.9% for South Korea, and 12.2% for the US, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan economy Economic growth CPI Y/Y GDP per capita GNI per capita 1Q21(e) 8.92% 0.80% US$7,816 US$8,028 2Q21(e) 7.47% 2.15% US$7,866 US$8,004 2021(f) 4.64% 1.33% US$30,981 US$31,685

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021