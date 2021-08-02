中文網
    Taiwan 2Q21 economic growth estimated at 7.47%
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan's economic growth for the second quarter of 2021 is preliminarily estimated at 7.47%, 0.54pp higher than the 6.93% forecast in June 2021, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

    Second-quarter 2021 economic growth is estimated at 7.9% for China, 14.3% for Singapore, 5.9% for South Korea, and 12.2% for the US, DGBAS said.

    DGBAS: Taiwan economy

    Economic growth

    CPI Y/Y

    GDP per capita

    GNI per capita

    1Q21(e)

    8.92%

    0.80%

    US$7,816

    US$8,028

    2Q21(e)

    7.47%

    2.15%

    US$7,866

    US$8,004

    2021(f)

    4.64%

    1.33%

    US$30,981

    US$31,685

    Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

