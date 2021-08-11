Asustek and MSI report decreased July revenues

Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) both saw their July revenues decrease substantially on month, as a result of chip shortages constraining their notebook sales growth and a rapid slowdown in graphics card demand for cryptomining.

Asustek reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.57 billion (US$1.34 billion) for July, down 21.6% on month, but up 1.2% on year, with the amount for the first seven months of 2021 reaching NT$281.82 billion, up 40.8% on year.

MSI registered consolidated revenues of NT$14.53 billion for July, down 6.7% on month, but up 5% on year, while the amount from January to July arrived at NT$108.85 billion, up 40.1% on year.

The two vendors' revenues are also expected to experience declines every month in the second half, due to shrinking graphics card demand amid the dissipation of the cryptomining fad.

Acer is also expected to witness weakening sales in the second half, as demand for Chromebooks, which account for a major portion of Acer's shipments, will continue to dwindle.

Since conventional notebook demand is expected to reach saturation in 2022 and Chromebook shipment momentum will stay constrained, overall notebook shipments in 2022 are expected to slip from 2021.