Brand vendors experience pressure from increasing costs

The rising costs from logistics as well as components and materials have started bringing pressure to downstream brand vendors such as Apple and Asustek Computer, according to some market observers.

Apple's latest financial results have shown the company's product shipments being affected by chip shortages, while increasing expenses from the delivery also added extra pressure to the company's overall costs, the market observers noted.

Chips including power management ICs, panel driver ICs, high-speed transmission chips and telecom networking chips are still in serious tight supply, with wafer foundries raising their quotes every quarter in response to robust demand, the market observers pointed out.

In addition to increasing costs from air and marine transportation since second-half 2020, products such as notebooks, motherboards and graphics cards are expected to see their end prices continue rising in the second half of 2021, the market observers said.

Asustek raised the prices for all of its products including graphics cards, motherboards, notebooks, desktops and monitors by 5-10% in the first quarter, and its gross margin for the quarter also went up to a new high at 22% and is expected to keep rising in the second quarter, the market observers stated.

For some other ICT brands, they have stopped providing discounts and freebies that go with new products, and have changed product designs to reduce materials usage in exchange for not raising their products ASPs. They also have begun signing long-term contracts with suppliers hoping to minimize the impact from price changes, the market observers said.

Despite a possible deceleration in end demand in 2022, product prices are expected to remain at high levels, the market observers added.