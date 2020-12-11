Laster, EOI secure sufficient supply of logic ICs for LED automotive lighting

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech has sufficient logic IC supply to support production of over six months, while fellow maker Excellence Optoelectronics (EOI) has signed one-year contracts with logic IC vendors for stable supply, according to the companies.

Laster has reported consolidated revenues of NT$476.7 million (US$16.5 million) for November, increasing 16.32% sequentially and 27.68% on year, and those of NT$3.844 billion for January-November grew 3.97% on year.

Laster said it has utilized over 95% of production capacity at its factory in Shanghai, China.

EOI posted consolidated revenues of NT$399.3 million for November, slipping 0.04% sequentially but rising 14.89% on year, and those of NT$3.445 billion for January-November declined 12.48% on year.

Being a supplier of LED taillight modules for Tesla Model 3, EOI is likely to obtain additional orders for use in Model Y, industry sources said, adding that EOI is expected to see revenue contribution from Tesla rise from less than 15% in 2020 to over 20% in 2021.