HannStar Board gives positive outlook for 4Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB maker HannStar Board has reported robust business results for the third quarter of 2020 and expects demand for notebooks and new-generation game consoles to drive its revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

The company's third-quarter revenues rose 7.72% sequentially and 6.63% on year to NT$12.608 billion (US$439.30 million) due to strong seasonal demand, especially for notebook applications. Its net earnings for the quarter jumped 45.48% sequentially to NT$1.24 billion on major product mix improvement, according to company sources.

HannStar said its fourth-quarter shipments of notebook PCB will remain in high gear despite a possible slight sequential fall, and will be higher than a year earlier. This, coupled with strong shipment momentum for new applications including new-generation game consoles, will promise the company a positive fourth-quarter.

Fourth-quarter shipments for servers and network equipment are experiencing a structural adjustment in pull-in momentum from clients, which, however, will not much impact its overall business results for the quarter as its shipment ratio for the segment is not high, the company noted.

HannStar has introduced new equipment for production of high-end rigid PCB with high layer count for server application seeking to better tap the upcoming replacement demand for new server processor platforms in 2021.