HannStar Board, GBM see 1Q21 profits hike on year

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

PCB makers HannStar Board and Global Brands Manufacture (GBM) both saw their net profits hike on year in the first quarter of 2021, driven by robust demand for PC, consumer electronics and automotive applications.

HannStar Board reported net profits surged 283% on year to NT$778 million (US$27.88 million) in the first quarter of 2021, while net profits at GBM climbed over 500% from a year earlier to NT$681 million.

HannStar Board posted revenues of NT$12.35 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 42.6% on year, with gross margin edging up 4.35pp from a year ago to 20.23%. The PCB maker generated NT$1.48 in EPS during the quarter.

HannStar Board raised its quotes in March to reflect rising costs. The price adjustments will reflect in the company's financial results starting the second quarter, said the PCB firm, adding that sales for the second quarter are expected to outperform the prior quarter's levels.

GBM reported revenues increased 44.1% from a year earlier to NT$6.49 billion in the first quarter of 2021, when gross margin climbed 5.49pp on year to 19.78%. The company's EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.33.

GBM saw revenues generated from orders for notebooks and other PCs grow by a robust 60% on year in the first quarter of 2021, while sales from orders for consumer electronics products increased 20% from a year ago.

GBM said it will soon negotiate prices with customers as rising materials costs are eroding its profitability. The company will be striving to maintain its gross margin at the level reached in the first quarter.