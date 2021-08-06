Compeq optimistic about 2H21

Facing the challenges from chip shortages, inventory adjustments by Chinese handset suppliers, and lockdowns in some Southeast Asian countries, revenues of PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing fell to NT$12.36 billion (US$440 million) in the second quarter of 2021, with 15.96% in gross profit and NT$600 million in net profit after tax.

According to the company, the second quarter was the traditional low season, and affected by these multiple challenges, the second-quarter results were lower than expected.

However, the company expects its revenue to rebound in the second half of 2021. The company explained that the market is entering the high season soon in the second half. Handsets, notebooks, tablets, and wearable devices from its US clients have started mass production. Its Chinese clients are also going to launch their new handsets.

It said it will reach capacity utilization at around 80-90%.

The company's revenue in July rose to NT$5.35 billion, growing 41.68% sequentially and 5.5 % on year to reach a monthly record, which further proved the rebound of its second half.

In the second half of 2021, the company remains optimistic about the recovering of spending on consumer electronic products. The sales revenue is expected to increase month by month, and robust growth performance can be expected. However, the shortage of chips and other uncertainties resulting from the pandemic will continue to affect the sales operation.

In addition to the increasing demand for HDI boards, the company's FPC will be utilized in the batteries of some US-based mobile phones and TWS wireless headsets in the third quarter. Its rigid-flex board will soon be utilized by some new products.