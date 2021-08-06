中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:17
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Compeq optimistic about 2H21
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Jill Lai, DIGITIMES 0

    Facing the challenges from chip shortages, inventory adjustments by Chinese handset suppliers, and lockdowns in some Southeast Asian countries, revenues of PCB maker Compeq Manufacturing fell to NT$12.36 billion (US$440 million) in the second quarter of 2021, with 15.96% in gross profit and NT$600 million in net profit after tax.

    According to the company, the second quarter was the traditional low season, and affected by these multiple challenges, the second-quarter results were lower than expected.

    However, the company expects its revenue to rebound in the second half of 2021. The company explained that the market is entering the high season soon in the second half. Handsets, notebooks, tablets, and wearable devices from its US clients have started mass production. Its Chinese clients are also going to launch their new handsets.

    It said it will reach capacity utilization at around 80-90%.

    The company's revenue in July rose to NT$5.35 billion, growing 41.68% sequentially and 5.5 % on year to reach a monthly record, which further proved the rebound of its second half.

    In the second half of 2021, the company remains optimistic about the recovering of spending on consumer electronic products. The sales revenue is expected to increase month by month, and robust growth performance can be expected. However, the shortage of chips and other uncertainties resulting from the pandemic will continue to affect the sales operation.

    In addition to the increasing demand for HDI boards, the company's FPC will be utilized in the batteries of some US-based mobile phones and TWS wireless headsets in the third quarter. Its rigid-flex board will soon be utilized by some new products.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    Compeq HDI manufacturing PCB profit sales
    Companies
    Compeq Manufacturing
    Related stories
    Jul 26
    PCB shipments for high-end car applications to rise notably in 2H21
    Jul 23
    PCB firms shipping in small volumes for upcoming AirPods
    Jul 21
    PCB makers continue to see shipments constrained
    Mar 26
    PCB maker Compeq to enjoy sales growth through 3Q21
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Related news from other sites
    Smartphones push FPCB to rebound in 3Q (Jul 25)
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21