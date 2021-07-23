PCB firms shipping in small volumes for upcoming AirPods

Shipments of flexible PCBs (FPCB) and SiP modules for use in the next-generation AirPods have kicked off in small volumes, and will be scaled up between late third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2021, according to industry sources at the upstream supply chain of the AirPods.

The sources believe the new AirPods will have a good chance to be debuted at Apple's product launch in the second half of the year.

The sources pointed out that their capacities have been mostly occupied by the battery module of the next-generation iPhones set for release in 2021, due to their redesign to use FPCB with SiP module. The Apple Watch that adopts the same configuration is also occupying part of their capacity.

As a result, their supply for the AirPods is moved slightly backward from early 2021. Currently, Taiwan-based Zhen Ding Tech and Compeq are key FPBC suppliers for Apple's products, while SiP substrates are supplied by Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, the sources said.

The sources expect the new AirPods to remain price-friendly and will see increasing demand with the release of the new iPhones, as they will no longer come with a free earphone set.