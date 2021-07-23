中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    13:31
    partly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Compal, Arcadyan to brace for coronavirus impact in Vietnam
    1h 11min ago
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    1h 22min ago
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    1h 25min ago
    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain
    1h 25min ago
    Taiwan compound semiconductor output value surges 26% in 1H21
    Jul 26, 21:24
    Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21
    Jul 26, 21:19
    Yageo optimistic about 3Q21
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Realtek expects chip shortage to continue until 2022
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Lead times at TI still long, sources say
    Jul 26, 21:03
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    PCB firms shipping in small volumes for upcoming AirPods
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Shipments of flexible PCBs (FPCB) and SiP modules for use in the next-generation AirPods have kicked off in small volumes, and will be scaled up between late third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2021, according to industry sources at the upstream supply chain of the AirPods.

    The sources believe the new AirPods will have a good chance to be debuted at Apple's product launch in the second half of the year.

    The sources pointed out that their capacities have been mostly occupied by the battery module of the next-generation iPhones set for release in 2021, due to their redesign to use FPCB with SiP module. The Apple Watch that adopts the same configuration is also occupying part of their capacity.

    As a result, their supply for the AirPods is moved slightly backward from early 2021. Currently, Taiwan-based Zhen Ding Tech and Compeq are key FPBC suppliers for Apple's products, while SiP substrates are supplied by Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, the sources said.

    The sources expect the new AirPods to remain price-friendly and will see increasing demand with the release of the new iPhones, as they will no longer come with a free earphone set.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IT + CE IT components, peripherals Passive, PCB, other IC components PC, CE
    Tags
    Apple battery earphone PCB shipments SiP supply chain TWS earbuds
    Related stories
    Jul 23
    New-gen AirPods assembly to move to China
    Jul 20
    Global demand for TWS-, smartphone-use VCSEL components to rebound in 2H21
    Jul 9
    Zhen Ding, Flexium to see strong shipments for new iPhones in 2H21
    Jun 24
    BT substrate suppliers kicking off shipments for new Apple devices
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems
    Bluetooth LBS apps getting popularity for COVID tracking, says Digitimes Research