SEMICON Taiwan 2021 to hold online technology forums in September

SEMICON Taiwan 2021 has announced that starting from September, five online technology forums will be held as a prelude to its physical exhibition, which has been rescheduled to December. A spike in COVID-19 infections locally in Taiwan prompted the organization to postpone its physical event.

The online technology forums, starting from September, will bring together industry heavyweight speakers and executives of the companies such as TSMC and Win Semiconductors to discuss the topics, such as power & opto semiconductors, smart manufacturing, ESG & sustainable manufacturing, smart medical technology, and cybersecurity, according to the agenda available.