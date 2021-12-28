Heterogeneous integration, compound semi in spotlight at SEMICON Taiwan 2021

SEMICON Taiwan 2021 has kicked off in Taipei running from December 28-30, with this year's theme focusing on heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors and other chipmaking innovation.

Green manufacturing, smart and advanced manufacturing, advanced testing, and strategic materials are also in the spotlight during the event, according to SEMI, the organizer of the event.

The three-day event is featuring 650 exhibitors from the global electronics manufacturing supply chain, with over 2,000 booths, SEMI disclosed. Semiconductor industry giants including TSMC, ASE Technology, Win Semiconductors and Nanya Technology, and their international peers such as Applied Materials, ASM, DuPont, Tokyo Electron and other leaders across the semiconductor supply chain will demonstrate innovations powered by cutting-edge technologies.

SEMICON Taiwan 2021 will also feature new pavilions focusing on investment in Central Taiwan Science Park (Taichung) and Southern Taiwan Science Park (Tainan and Kaohsiung).

The global semiconductor market is projected to grow more than 20% in 2021, with Taiwan's IC production expected to top NT$4 trillion (US$143.8 billion), according to Terry Tsao, global chief marketing officer at SEMI and president of SEMI Taiwan. "To help fuel that growth, SEMICON Taiwan 2021 will feature business matching and other opportunities for the industry to drive innovations across advanced semiconductor manufacturing, advanced testing and strategic materials, and enhance its sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts while addressing other areas key to the ongoing industry expansion."