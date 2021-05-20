China 5G smartphone shipments to top 100 million units in Jan-May

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

A total of 91.27 million 5G smartphones were shipped to the China market in the first four months of 2021, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Thanks to the rollouts of new models by Chinese brands, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, the cumulative 5G phone shipments through May in China are likely to reach over 100 million units, industry observers estimated.

In April alone, smartphone shipments totaled 26.97 million units in China, down 34% from a year earlier. For the first four months of 2021, smartphone shipments in China reached 123 million units, up 39% on year.

Shipments of 5G models came to 21.42 million units in April, accounting for nearly 80% of total shipments in the month.

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series products, including a new color of iPhone 12 mini, enjoyed brisk sales in China in April, totaling 2.7 million units or 10% of the market share, up from 8% seen a month earlier.

Apple's iPhone shipments in China are likely to grow by a double-digit rate on year to 8-8.5 million units in the second quarter of 2021, the observers estimated.